Richland Parks & Recreation Brings the Fun With Flag Football

When I was a kid, I loved playing flag football in school. It was great, because tackling wasn't involved. And, EVERYONE got to play. It wasn't just for the BOYS. It's the same deal with this. Registration is currently open for the NFL Flag Football Spring League.

Richland Parks and Recreation is looking for kids who want to participate.

Kids in grades 1-6 are eligible to participate in the NFL Flag Program for boys and girls. Yes, BOTH boys and girls are able to play in this league.

The program is meant to help build self confidence in the young athletes by teaching age appropriate sills and having an immense amount of fun at the same time.

When do games begin?

Games are scheduled to begin the week of Saturday, April 22nd. So time is running out.

How do I enroll my kids in the program?

It's easy. Click the enroll button below.

Coaches are also needed for the league.

If you're interested in coaching, please call the Richland Recreation Office at 509-942-7529.

