No one likes a rate hike when it comes to your utilities, but the City of Richland is raising its electric rates, and it's got a lot of residents grumbling about it.

Richland Electric Rates Increase 8.5% Starting in 2026

So what's going on with the City of Richland's utility price, and what can you expect for 2026?

In a posting on the Richland.gov page, the Richland City Council approved an 8.5% rate increase for all customer classes (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial) beginning 1/1/2026.

Rates are primarily determined by wholesale power costs, which is the utility's most significant operating cost, comprising over 60% of RES' expenses.

Why Richland Electric Rates Are Increasing in 2026

Where does the money go?

It helps support the rising costs of providing emergency medical services and maintaining reliable electric service, including higher wholesale power and operational costs.

So, as you see the rates go up, be aware that the reasoning is to offset other rising costs across the city.

The daily Ambulance Service Utility fee is now $0.4728 per day (Ord. 2025-21), and electric utility rates have increased by 8.5% (Ord. 2025-39).

No one likes a rate increase, especially when the cost of everything is rising in the Tri-Cities.

You can get detailed rate information is available at www.richlandwa.gov/UtilityRates