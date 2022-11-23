Awesome News! Richland’s Green Can Yard Waste Pick-Up Resumes Friday
Residents of Richland Rejoice!
The Green Can Yard Waste Collection Service is resuming. Place your bagged leaves and yard waste at the curb for pickup through Friday. Crews will be working through the holiday and will do their best to empty both trash and green waste containers.
According to a post o the city's Facebook page:
We appreciate your patience! Postponing green can pick up during freezing temperatures has long been our policy. However, the early onset of freezing temperatures this season as well as the significant wind storm earlier this month have created conditions in which normal collection services are difficult and residents have accumulated waste that needs removal. The City is staying vigilant for opportunities to provide the services our residents need.
Freezing temperatures have made it difficult to empty the containers as the yard waste freezes, causing the contents to stick to the container and not empty completely.
Residents of Richland are encouraged to monitor the city's website and Facebook page for updates regarding next week's pick-up schedule.
With green can service being impacted, the City’s preference is for bagged waste as crews can continue to pick them up despite temperatures. Again, trash and bagged waste at the curb will continue, however, the ability to empty green waste containers may again be postponed due to freezing temperatures.
Where else can Richland residents dispose of yard waste for free?
You may drop off yard debris for free at the Horn Rapids Landfill Monday through Saturday between 9 am and 4 pm, except on holidays. You must bring a recent utility bill and identification. For more information, visit ci.richland.wa.us/solidwaste.