A Richland High student is under investigation after a text prompted Richland Police to put the school on "hold".

Richland High School Placed on Hold After Student Threat Reported

In a posting from the Richland Police Department, officers responded to a reported threat involving a student at Richland High School.

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Student Message Prompts Police Investigation at Richland High School

Here are the details of the incident:

During class, a student sent a text message referencing a threat of violence toward the school.

The message was reported to law enforcement, and an on-duty RPD School Resource Officer (SRO) responded immediately.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed into "hold" while the situation was investigated.

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The Richland School District (RSD) administration and SRO quickly identified the student involved.

The student admitted to sending the message out of frustration, and based on the information available at the time, officers were able to quickly address the situation.

The student has been removed from campus, and the case will be referred to the juvenile prosecutor’s office.

RSD subsequently communicated with parents and families on the matter shortly after the incident occurred.

You can read more about the incident here.