Richland Police Tase Combative Suspect After Food Theft

A food theft in Richland led one man to be tased and arrested at a local motel. In an online posting from the Richland Police, two incidents occurred overnight between April 7th and April 8th.

Food Theft Turns Violent: Richland Police Use Taser in Arrest

The first case is ongoing, and the Richland Police need your help in the investigation.

Here are the details of the case:

On the evening of April 7, officers responded to a reported assault at an apartment complex. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim with significant facial injuries.

The victim reported being assaulted by a group of individuals who fled the area before police arrival.

A vehicle possibly associated with the incident was seen leaving the area, and officers conducted a canvas for witnesses and video, though no additional evidence was located at that time.

The victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment. The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information related to this incident, don't hesitate to get in touch with the Richland Police: richlandwa.gov/policetips

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Group Assault and Motel Chaos Highlight Busy Night in Richland

In another incident on the same night, a man was arrested and tased at the Motel 6 on Fowler.

In the early morning hours of April 8, officers responded to a call initially reported as a suspicious person.

READ MORE: Suspect Search Continues in Kennewick March 12th Assault

During the investigation, officers developed probable cause to arrest an adult male for theft after he took a food delivery that was not intended for him.

When officers attempted to detain the suspect, he became combative, assaulting two officers and continuing to resist arrest.

A Taser was deployed, and officers were ultimately able to take him into custody.

The suspect was medically cleared and booked into the Benton County Jail on multiple charges, including Assault in the Third Degree. One officer sustained a minor injury during the incident.

As you can see with both incidents, Richland Police kept busy protecting you overnight.