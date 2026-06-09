Here’s Why Families Won’t Want to Miss the Richland Bike Rodeo

Have you ever done a bike rodeo before? I remember doing a bike rodeo when I was about eight years old in Asotin Washignton and it was a blast.

I've enclosed a photo of me in all my glory on my awesome bike from the 70's.

Richland's Biggest Bike Event for Kids Returns This July

A cool event is coming on Saturday, July 18th to Richland, and it's a bike rodeo for our own community.

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Richland Bike Rodeo Returns With Free Helmets and Prizes

It's a free event that'll be featuring bike safety tips, helmet fit checks, giveaways, snacks, first responder meet-and-greets, and more.

Richland Police and Richland Fire & Emergency Services are also raffling off bicycles and giving away free bike helmets while supplies last

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READ MORE: Growing Up WA: Who Recalls Bike Rodeos As A Kid?

The bike rodeo will be at the Chief Joseph Middle School parking lot, and it'll be from 10 AM to 12 PM

I know I might stop by to relive my own memories of my childhood, as the bike rodeo is going to be a blast and informative. Getting a free helmet or winning a bike is a bonus.