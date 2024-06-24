Get Ready to Glow in Richland with the Alien Hunt Hike

Here's something totally different that you're going to love trying this weekend in Tri-Cities.



credit: mid-columbia libraries credit: mid-columbia libraries loading...

The Mid-Columbia Libraries and Hanford Mission Integration Solutions are embarking on an out-of-this-world adventure with the Glow Hike: Alien Hunt on Saturday, June 28th.

This colorful event offers an exciting opportunity for participants of all ages to enjoy a self-guided glow hike up Badger Mountain, illuminated by the vibrant light of glowsticks and other glowing accessories.

Get our free mobile app

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, June 28th

Saturday, June 28th Time: The hike begins at sunset, around 8:30 PM

The hike begins at sunset, around 8:30 PM Location: Badger Mountain Trailhead Park, 525 Queensgate Drive, Richland, WA

Participants are encouraged to light up the trail and make themselves visible to any curious interstellar travelers by decking themselves out with glowsticks, glow bracelets, and other glow-in-the-dark gear.

Extra glow sticks will be provided at the event while supplies last, so be sure to arrive early to get yours.

For safety reasons, it is recommended that hikers bring their flashlights or headlamps to navigate the trail after dark.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

This event promises to be a fun and memorable way to experience the natural beauty of Badger Mountain under the night sky, all while embracing a playful alien theme.

Gather your friends and family, put on your best glow accessories, and join us at the Badger Mountain Trailhead Park for an evening of extraterrestrial fun and exploration.

For more information, contact Mid-Columbia Libraries or Hanford Mission Integration Solutions.

6 Of Washington State's "Coolest" Streets You Must Visit Want to check out some "cool" streets in Washington? Seattle, Dayton, and Walla Walla are just a few places you must visit in the Evergreen state. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals