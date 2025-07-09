2025’s Top-Earning Town in WA Is Tiny — and Crazy Rich

In some cases, size doesn't matter as one small town in Washington State is loaded to the gills with CASH!

Meet the Tiny Peninsula Where Millionaires Live in Washington State

In 2025, it's been a rough year for some folks, but in four little tiny towns in Washington State, things are still looking great when it comes to their wealth.

As a kid growing up in Washington State, it's obvious that you'd think Seattle was where the money is, but I was surprised to discover that nope, Seattle doesn't even make our list of wealthiest places in Washington State.

Get our free mobile app

So, who tops the list in 2025?

Hunts Point, Washington, is loaded with money bags that'll make Scrooge McDuck swoon.

Why Hunts Point Is the Hidden Wealth Hub of Washington State

Here are four tiny towns that are the wealthiest in the Evergreen State:

4 of Washington State’s Richest Small Towns Might Surprise You Check out these four affluent small towns in Washington State that are known for their high-end real estate, amenities, and wealthy residents. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

According to Washington Demographics, Washington's wealthiest town in terms of average household income is Hunts Point (King County), where the average household pulls in around $620,907!

Wow - that's a lot of cheddar and in a town of about 450 residents. I'd say that's a very exclusive club

2020 Carousel Of Hope Ball loading...

["Getty Images for Children's Di[/caption]

Some might joke about Kenny G, but he once called Hunts Point home, and he's Washington State's wealthiest musician - no joke - playing the sax pays WELL.

So there you go, Hunts Point Washington in 2025 is still raking in the dough, and I'm sure it's a great place to live.

READ NEXT: 10 Washington State Small Towns That Have The Best Main Streets

Unwind in Style: 5 Awesome Weekend Retreats from the Tri-Cities Here are five places that you'll love to escape from the hot temps in Washington State. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals