2025’s Top-Earning Town in WA Is Tiny — and Crazy Rich
In some cases, size doesn't matter as one small town in Washington State is loaded to the gills with CASH!
Meet the Tiny Peninsula Where Millionaires Live in Washington State
In 2025, it's been a rough year for some folks, but in four little tiny towns in Washington State, things are still looking great when it comes to their wealth.
As a kid growing up in Washington State, it's obvious that you'd think Seattle was where the money is, but I was surprised to discover that nope, Seattle doesn't even make our list of wealthiest places in Washington State.
So, who tops the list in 2025?
Hunts Point, Washington, is loaded with money bags that'll make Scrooge McDuck swoon.
Why Hunts Point Is the Hidden Wealth Hub of Washington State
Here are four tiny towns that are the wealthiest in the Evergreen State:
4 of Washington State’s Richest Small Towns Might Surprise You
According to Washington Demographics, Washington's wealthiest town in terms of average household income is Hunts Point (King County), where the average household pulls in around $620,907!
Wow - that's a lot of cheddar and in a town of about 450 residents. I'd say that's a very exclusive club
Some might joke about Kenny G, but he once called Hunts Point home, and he's Washington State's wealthiest musician - no joke - playing the sax pays WELL.
So there you go, Hunts Point Washington in 2025 is still raking in the dough, and I'm sure it's a great place to live.
