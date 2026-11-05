Concerned About Animal Abuse in the Tri-Cities? Here’s How to Report It

As you may or may not know, I'm a huge animal advocate for animals that don't have their own voice.

Animal abuse is horrific, and sometimes you don't know what to do if you see someone neglecting their pets.

Worried About an Animal's Safety? Tri-Cities Officials Want You to Make the Call

In the Tri-Cities, the Tri-Cities Animal Services are reminding residents that posting on just social media isn't going to get Animal Services coming your way.

TCAS says that they need more information in these instances.

Get our free mobile app

Your Social Media Post Won't Send Animal Control to the Scene. Here's What Will

If you witness or suspect animal cruelty or neglect in Pasco, Kennewick, or Richland, here's what you can do:

READ MORE: Meet Diego, Our POPP Adoptable Pet Of The Week

-Make an official report. Don't assume someone else has already called. Even if a situation is being widely discussed online, that doesn't necessarily mean it's been reported to Animal Control.

-Provide as much detail as possible. Include the location, what you witnessed, when it happened, and any photos or videos you may have. Specific information helps our officers determine where to respond and what to investigate.

-Document safely. Never put yourself in danger or enter private property to gather evidence.

How to report:

Tri-Cities Animal Services: (509) 545-3740 Option 3

Non-Emergency Dispatch: (509) 628-0333

Online Animal Control Reports:

https://www.tricitiesanimalservices.com/services-4

If there is an immediate emergency, call 911.

I know seeing some of these horrible acts makes your stomach sick, but the best thing you can do is pick up the phone and make the call to Tri-Cities Animal Services.