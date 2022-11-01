Check Out This Mount Rainier Getaway For The Holidays

I can't tell a lie, I'm totally fascinated by container homes. If you are like me, you might want to rent a container home before you build one.



Check Out This Cool Container Home That You Can Rent Near Mount Rainier

There's a cool container home near Mount Rainier that'll let you get away from it all and if you've been fascinated by container homes, it might be worth it to rent one first before you decide to build your own.

Here are details about the property on evolve.com

Immerse yourself in nature when you escape to Carbonado and stay at this 1-bathroom vacation rental studio. You’ll be just 10 miles from entrances to Mount Rainier National Park so you can easily travel back and forth from the property at your leisure. Rinse off in the full bathroom after ATVing, biking, or hiking all day, then grab a drink and whip up a tasty snack or meal in the well-equipped kitchenette before relaxing by the fire pit on the deck. Rent the downstairs unit for extra guests.

Take a peek inside:

Rent This Super Cool Container Home Getaway Near Mount Rainier Peek inside this really cool container studio that you can rent near Mount Rainier

Proximity to Mount Rainier National Park | Hiking Trail Access On-Site | Trailer Parking

Whether you’re traveling alone or with your best friend, this Carbonado property is perfect for resting up after exploring nature all day.

Studio: Queen Murphy Bed, Futon

MAIN FEATURES: Deck, picnic table, fire pit, gas grill, outdoor seating, open layout, Smart TV, dining nook

KITCHENETTE: Well-equipped, medium-sized fridge, toaster oven, microwave, sink

GENERAL: Free WiFi, linens/towels, central heating & air conditioning, complimentary toiletries, hair dryer

PARKING: Driveway (5 vehicles), RV/trailer parking

ADDT’L ACCOMMODATIONS: An additional studio property for 4 guests is available on-site with a separate nightly rate. If you ever wanted to experience a container home, here's the perfect getaway for you. You can check out more details on the listing here.

