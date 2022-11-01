Rent This Super Cool Container Home Getaway Near Mount Rainier
Check Out This Mount Rainier Getaway For The Holidays
I can't tell a lie, I'm totally fascinated by container homes. If you are like me, you might want to rent a container home before you build one.
Check Out This Cool Container Home That You Can Rent Near Mount Rainier
There's a cool container home near Mount Rainier that'll let you get away from it all and if you've been fascinated by container homes, it might be worth it to rent one first before you decide to build your own.
Here are details about the property on evolve.com
Immerse yourself in nature when you escape to Carbonado and stay at this 1-bathroom vacation rental studio. You’ll be just 10 miles from entrances to Mount Rainier National Park so you can easily travel back and forth from the property at your leisure. Rinse off in the full bathroom after ATVing, biking, or hiking all day, then grab a drink and whip up a tasty snack or meal in the well-equipped kitchenette before relaxing by the fire pit on the deck. Rent the downstairs unit for extra guests.
Take a peek inside:
Rent This Super Cool Container Home Getaway Near Mount Rainier
Proximity to Mount Rainier National Park | Hiking Trail Access On-Site | Trailer Parking
MAIN FEATURES: Deck, picnic table, fire pit, gas grill, outdoor seating, open layout, Smart TV, dining nook
KITCHENETTE: Well-equipped, medium-sized fridge, toaster oven, microwave, sink
GENERAL: Free WiFi, linens/towels, central heating & air conditioning, complimentary toiletries, hair dryer
PARKING: Driveway (5 vehicles), RV/trailer parking
ADDT’L ACCOMMODATIONS: An additional studio property for 4 guests is available on-site with a separate nightly rate.
If you ever wanted to experience a container home, here's the perfect getaway for you.
You can check out more details on the listing here.