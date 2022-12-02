Rent an Entire Enchanted Island for Yourself in Washington State

You Can Rent An Entire Island For Yourself In Washington State

If you really want to escape the stress and vacation off the grid, there is an island in Washington State that you can rent for yourself.

Your Own Private Island In Washington Is The Perfect Escape From The Stress

I love looking for unique getaways in Washington State and having your own private island to play on is pretty cool.

There are swimming holes and trails to hike and you can do these things all by yourself on this secluded Washington State Island.

Here are details from the Airbnb listing:

Your own private island in Poulsbo, Washington. Want to get away and unplug from the rest of the world with family or friends? Kids spending too much time on personal devices and need to get back to nature? Want to plan a romantic getaway for your significant other and surprise them with a private island? This is the place to put the outside world on hold and relax. Grilling out, nightly campfires, kayaking on Island Lake...all the fun of camping with the comforts of a home.

Let's take a peek inside:

15 Photos Of Amazing Island You Can Rent In Washington State Escape to your own private island that you can rent in Washington State

Guests have exclusive access to the entire island during their stay and there's even an added bonus, guests staying 4 nights or longer will also have exclusive access to a separate on-island cabin with 2 twin beds and one loft air mattress. This cabin has electricity, however, it has no plumbing so must use main house facilities.

It's a pretty amazing property and if you were thinking you need some private time away, I don't think you'll top this private island.

You can read more about this Airbnb here.

