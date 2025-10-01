Remember When Every WA Kid Had to Do a School Bike Rodeo?

Growing up in my small town of Clarkston, Washington, I recall participating in a school bike rodeo. Who recalls these events?

My foster mom dropped me off on a Saturday, and I had to navigate an obstacle course on my bike at the school.

Growing Up WA: Did You Survive the School Bike Rodeo?

I was one of those kids who had the '70s bike with a banana seat, and I loved riding that bike. However, my foster mom made sure I was safe by enrolling me in the bike rodeo.

It got me thinking.

Do school bike rodeos still exist in Washington State? I don't recall my son participating in one when he was in school, so I did a little digging to see if school bike rodeos still exist in Washington State.

Who Else Grew Up Riding Through Cones? Bike Rodeos in WA Schools

Many schools in Washington State are still doing bike rodeos, or at least using very similar activities as part of current bicycle safety/bike education programs.

While the rodeos are still happening, they may not always look exactly like the traditional outdoor “obstacle course + cones + family event” format.

I was surprised, and here's what I discovered:

The “Let’s Go Bicycle Education Program”

This is a statewide, school-based bicycle safety education program (grades 3-8) that meets Washington State P.E. and health standards, so bike rodeos in some schools still exist.

So the traditional school bike rodeo that was held outside on a Saturday when I was a kid might not exist, but it's good to learn that some form of a school bike rodeo still exists across the Evergreen State.

Do you have some memories of doing a school bike rodeo in your school? Let me know in the comments below.

