Elle Woods on the Loose: Famous Actress Seen in WA State

Elle Woods on the Loose: Famous Actress Seen in Washington State Over The Week

If you were in Seattle over the last week or so and spotted a famous actress in the crowd, you weren't wrong.



Hollywood Meets the Evergreen State: Legally Blonde Alum Spotted

Heads turned as Reese Witherspoon was spotted at Pike Place Market, and Reese herself posted the visit on her Instagram. It seemed like she was able to move around the market inconspicuously, but sharp eyes couldn't miss the famous Legally Blonde star.

Why was Reese Witherspoon hanging in the Emerald City? If you didn't know it, Reese is a huge book fan, and she was there to support Melinda Gates on the launch of her new book.

Bend and Snap! Beloved Legally Blonde Actor Caught in Washington State

Here's what Reese posted on her Instagram:

Such a wonderful night in Seattle with my friend @melindafrenchgates, talking about her new book The Next Day which focuses on facing life’s biggest challenges and how to navigate transitional times in your life.

It's not unusual to see a celebrity at an event in Washington State, but seeing them strolling the streets is always a surprise for avid fans.

Reese Witherspoon posted her Seattle visit on her Instagram, and you can check out the complete video and journey below. Have you seen a celebrity in WA State? Share your memories in the comments below.

