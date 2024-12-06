Rediscover The Joy Of Ice Skating: A Nostalgic Journey in WA

Can you even remember the last time you went Ice Skating? I remember about a decade ago, I thought it sounded fun to try and Ice skate again. I used to Ice skate regularly as a kid and loved it!

So I went to the Toyota Center and played on the ice. I was surprised at how well I did! But sadly, I haven't been back since.

When I lived in Utah, we used to skate on a frozen lake outdoors! I recall that being super fun!

Ice skating is a classic holiday activity that’s fun for all ages, whether you're gliding gracefully or just having fun with family and friends.

The Roy Raley Skating Rink in Pendleton, Oregon, is now open and is a local favorite, offering a welcoming space for both experienced skaters and beginners.

Located in the heart of Pendleton, this rink brings the community together, making it a great stop during the holiday season.

If you're in the mood for a bit of Holiday travel to enjoy the charming town of Pendleton around the holidays be sure to stop at the Roy Raley Skating Rink.

For those in the Tri-Cities area of Washington, the Toyota Center in Kennewick offers a larger rink with opportunities for public skating and hockey.

As the hockey craze continues to grow, many skaters are drawn to the sport for its fast-paced action and excitement, while still enjoying the casual atmosphere of recreational skating.

Whether you're practicing your figure eights or just having fun on the ice, it's a great way to stay active and enjoy the winter months.

On the west side of the Cascades, Winthrop, Washington, has earned a reputation as one of the best places to visit during the holidays, complete with a picturesque ice skating rink.

Nestled in a charming mountain town, Winthrop provides the perfect winter wonderland backdrop for outdoor skating, making it an unforgettable family adventure.

This winter, lace up your skates and hit the rink—it’s the perfect way to celebrate the season and stay active!

