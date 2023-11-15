Red Cup Day is Thursday at Starbucks, Kennewick Store Will See More as Union Workers Strike
As Red Cup Day returns to Starbucks, Red Cup Rebellion will strike in Kennewick.
What is Red Cup Day?
Red Cup Day is considered Starbucks' official start to the holiday season. A free-reusable limited edition collectible is offered with a holiday or fall drink order. Consumers are encouraged to use the reusable cups to reduce waste. It's the company's biggest sales day of the year.
Starbucks Workers United is planning walkouts all over the country as part of its "Red Cup Rebellion." According to the union's website:
Red Cup Day (November 16th) is Starbucks’s biggest sales event of the season - and also one of the most infamously hard, understaffed days for the baristas that work them.
Starbucks on Clearwater Avenue will be striking in support of the Red Cup Rebellion.
Thursday from 7-10 am representatives of Red Cup Rebellion will be at Starbucks in Kennewick (7600 West Clearwater Avenue) supporting workers and encouraging customers to show solidarity with Starbucks employees. Starbucks will be open at this time.
The movement demands that Starbucks Corporate Officers respect workers rights to organize. The union said the strike is meant to call attention to the company's refusal to negotiate contracts fairly. Starbucks denies all allegations. Go here for more information.
