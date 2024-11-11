The REAL Reason Tri-Citians Don’t Sleep Well at Night

I don't know very many people who sleep soundly every night. The average person finds it difficult to fall asleep or stay asleep, including myself.

I can usually fall asleep, but I will always wake up after 4 hours of sleep and find it nearly impossible to fall back asleep afterward.

Chronic pain can prevent good sleep

I contribute this to 45 years of working early morning radio shows or TV news shows, as well as my side hustle as a performing musician, and often not getting home until very late at night and having to wake up after only 4 hours of sleep for most of my life.

Nowadays, I still work early morning radio, but I have the ability (most often) to get to bed much earlier and get more sleep. But, my body is so used to the 4-5 hours that it just thinks it's time to get up!

What are the reasons we can't sleep?

There are plenty of other reasons worth considering for people trying to understand why they aren't sleeping at night and what they can do to remedy the issue.

A doctor on YouTube talks about 'Sleep confusion' which I found interesting. This is something I think many of us should consider. In a nutshell, Sleep confusion about things you should and shouldn't do in bed.

Many of us will scroll on our phones, answer impending emails, and watch TV while we are in our beds. This causes 'Sleep confusion' and sends mixed signals to our brains about the reasons we are in bed.

If we are actively using our beds for 'wide awake activities' our brains will not be signaled to rest! Makes sense huh? I think they also refer to this as 'poor sleep hygiene'

The sleep doctor suggests we should use our beds for only two things: Sleep & Sex.

There are, of course, other things to consider when it comes to finding out why we don't sleep well.

Stress & Anxiety: Work, family, and the weight of daily responsibilities can create a constant state of stress. This, combined with the heightened anxiety of modern life, can lead to racing thoughts at night. You might feel like your mind is running a marathon while your body is trying to rest.

Hormones: For women in the 35-64 age range, hormonal fluctuations—especially around perimenopause and menopause—can wreak havoc on sleep. Hot flashes, night sweats, and mood changes are just the beginning.

Mental Health: Anxiety and depression are two common culprits of poor sleep. If you’re feeling overwhelmed or emotionally drained, your sleep cycle can be easily disrupted.

Exercise & Diet: Lack of physical activity and poor eating habits can affect your ability to fall asleep and stay asleep. Especially eating processed or sugary foods before bed.

Understanding these underlying causes is the first step in improving your sleep. If you're struggling to get a good night’s rest, it might be time to address these issues head-on for better overall health and well-being.

Having a 'Sleep Study' done or talking to your doctor or health care professional is a good idea if you are experiencing insomnia.

Not having affordable health insurance prevents many from finding a diagnosis and treatment plan. But, there are plenty of things we can do ourselves that very well could remedy much of the sleeplessness we experience.

The main things are Diet, exercise, sleep hygiene, and relaxation practices to lower stress levels. Most often, if people adhere to these healthy lifestyle changes, sleep becomes much more likely.

Let me know what has worked for you! Send me an App chat.

Check out this Video from a Sleep Doctor if you want to understand more:

