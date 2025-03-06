I love how Spring gives us so much to look forward to! Spring barrel winetasting gives many of us a good excuse to tour the gorgeous wineries around and socialize with friends.

Plan to get out and enjoy warmer weather, good friends and great wine

Being a musician, I've played music at almost every winery in the vicinity. It's always a fun environment and usually beautiful scenery!

I've only done a few wine tours myself and usually, I opt to participate in the Zillah 'Wine ride' because it's on horseback.

Spring barrel wine tasting is in April each year so start planning now!

Maybe this will be the year I will venture out and do some wine-tasting myself and NOT just play music for the events. Having fun with friends is something I don't do enough!

Whether it's Tri-Cities area wineries, Yakima Valley, Walla Walla, or Prosser, there are so many wonderful wineries to enjoy! So get ready to have some fun and tour and taste.

I know many people rent limos to shuttle them around. TC's Black Car driver David and his crew, (whom I've had drive me numerous times) also do Wine Tours and are available for bookings.

I can't say enough good about this TC's Black Car Service.

When I was on The Golden Bachelor and traveling a lot, He was who they hired to drive me and it was always a great experience!

The Rattlesnake Trail wine tasting was new to me, I hadn't been to any of the wineries until I discovered them when I played my Acoustic Solo Show for Bosma and Bonair and was thoroughly impressed with the staff, the wine, and the beautiful views.

Here are some of the wineries that participated in the 2024 Spring barrel wine tasting

2024 Participants (2025 TBA)

Bonair Winery: Hours: 10:00am-5:00pm, contact 509.829.6027.

Bosma Estate Winery: Hours: Friday and Saturday 11:00am-5:00pm, and Sunday from 1:00pm-5:00pm, contact 509.829.3332.

Dineen Vineyards:Hours: Saturday and Sunday 11:00am-5:00pm, contact 509.829.6897.

Horizon’s Edge Winery:Hours: 11:00pm-5:00pm, contact 509.969-3061.

Hyatt Vineyards:Hours: 10:00am-4:00pm, contact 509.829.6333

Paradisos del Sol and Organic Vineyard: Hours: 11:00am-6:00pm, contact 509.829.9000

Roza Estates (Silver Lake):Hours:11:00am-5:00pm, contact 509.829.6235

Tanjuli Winery: Hours: 11:30am-5:00pm, contact 509.654.9753

Two Mounatin Winery: Hours: Friday and Saturday 10:00am-6:00pm, Sunday 10:00am-5:00pm

VanArnam Vineyards:Hours: 11:00am-6:00pm Contact: 509.829.1540

Wherever you decide to tour this Spring for wine tasting...Be sure to have a designated driver and plan ahead so you have the best experience ever!

Get our free mobile app

10 Health Benefits of Wine Drinking wine, in moderation, can be good for your health. Gallery Credit: Factly.com