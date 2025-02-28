Look Up Washingtonians, Spot All Seven Planets in the Sky Tonight

I love looking at the planets and tonight will be a special night for amateur and professional astronomers because you can spot seven planets high in the sky tonight.



This will be the only time this decade where you'll catch this amazing planetary parade as seven planets can be spotted across our Washington State skies.

Photo by Alek Newton on Unsplash

According to meteorologists, the four easiest planets to spot with the naked eye are Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Mars. You'll need binoculars or a telescope to spot Uranus and Neptune.

Venus will be the brightest of the planets, Mars will be reddish, Jupiter will be bright and large, and Saturn (if you have binoculars) will have those amazing rings.

The easiest way to spot a planet is that stars twinkle and planets don't. I'd advise driving out of the Tri-Cities because you'll need to get away from the city lights and head to a higher location for the best viewing.

It's still pretty cool to see all seven planets out tonight in the skies of Washington State. I've enclosed a visual map of where the planets should be thanks to Ron Futrell.