Ranked: Washington State and Oregon Best Cities to Buy Local Food

I recall the best peach I ever had was at the Pike Place Market in Seattle many years ago.



Where Is The Best Places To Buy Local Fresh Foods In Washington State?

My family and I were passing through the market and one grower sliced off a piece of peach for me and it was delicious. You can't beat fresh veggies and fresh fruits.

My wife and I stayed at Wallowa Lake for our honeymoon and we ate at a little restaurant. The owners made everything from their garden on the property and I didn't even recognize what they had cooked me but it was one of the best meals I've ever had.

It might surprise on how lucky we are to have access to fresh food here in the PNW. A new survey compares the best cities across the nation to buy local food and you'll be surprised to find that Washington State and Oregon ranked high for great local fresh food.

LawnStarter ranked 2024's Best Cities to Buy Local Food.

They compared the 500 biggest U.S. cities based on 4 locavore categories. More specifically, they factored in access to u-pick farms, on-farm markets, and local dairy farms. They also considered local food movement chapters like Slow Food USA and Buy Fresh, Buy Local, among 21 total metrics.

And guess which cities in Washington and Oregon ranked high for the freshest food?

Best Cities to Buy Local Food Rank City 1 Portland, OR 2 New York, NY 3 Baltimore, MD 4 Washington, DC 5 Seattle, WA 6 Frederick, MD 7 Beaverton, OR 8 Chicago, IL 9 Philadelphia, PA 10 Somerville, MA

Portland takes the #1 spot with the #5 spot being Seattle for the best cities to buy local food.

So if you are looking for the freshest local foods, luckily you'll find the best spots right here in the PNW.

