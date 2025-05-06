Looking Inside The 7 Most Dangerous Prisons in Washington State

Inside 7 of Washington State’s Toughest Correctional Facilities

My brother Robert spent fifteen years in the Walla Walla Penitentiary, and when he got out, he told me some stories that'll make you to not want to commit a crime in Washington State



Where Are The 7 Most Dangerous Prisons in Washington State?

He talked about finding Jesus and having to shiv someone on the first day of his sentence because if you didn't, you'd have "five on top" as he called it.

I also noticed that after my brother got out, he enjoyed nice things, like new shoes and watches, making me realize that when you are in prison, you don't have access to anything nice.

What Makes These Washington State Prisons So Dangerous?

His experience got me thinking about the worst prisons in Washington State.

In my research for this article, I was surprised to find Green Hill School in Chehalis, which houses the youth offenders, and surprised to discover that in 2023, the facility accounted for 67% of all statewide prison riot charges, despite housing only about 1% of the incarcerated population

Talk about an eye-opener.

I've listed seven of the most dangerous prisons in Washington State, and several of these prisons are close to Tri-Cities, Washington.

Here's our list:

Look Inside The 7 Most Dangerous Prisons in Washington State Some of the most dangerous prisons in the world are right here in Washington State. Look at the seven prisons noted as being a dangerous place to be an inmate. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

As you can see, some of these facilities you might not have been aware of.

I'm sure prison reform is last on most people's list, especially when it comes to taxes, but it's something that our Washington State representatives should look into.

My brother did his time, and I know for a fact he has no desire to go back.

