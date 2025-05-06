Looking Inside The 7 Most Dangerous Prisons in Washington State
Inside 7 of Washington State’s Toughest Correctional Facilities
My brother Robert spent fifteen years in the Walla Walla Penitentiary, and when he got out, he told me some stories that'll make you to not want to commit a crime in Washington State
Where Are The 7 Most Dangerous Prisons in Washington State?
He talked about finding Jesus and having to shiv someone on the first day of his sentence because if you didn't, you'd have "five on top" as he called it.
I also noticed that after my brother got out, he enjoyed nice things, like new shoes and watches, making me realize that when you are in prison, you don't have access to anything nice.
What Makes These Washington State Prisons So Dangerous?
His experience got me thinking about the worst prisons in Washington State.
In my research for this article, I was surprised to find Green Hill School in Chehalis, which houses the youth offenders, and surprised to discover that in 2023, the facility accounted for 67% of all statewide prison riot charges, despite housing only about 1% of the incarcerated population
Talk about an eye-opener.
I've listed seven of the most dangerous prisons in Washington State, and several of these prisons are close to Tri-Cities, Washington.
Here's our list:
Look Inside The 7 Most Dangerous Prisons in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
As you can see, some of these facilities you might not have been aware of.
I'm sure prison reform is last on most people's list, especially when it comes to taxes, but it's something that our Washington State representatives should look into.
My brother did his time, and I know for a fact he has no desire to go back.
READ MORE: Are Conjugal Visits Still Legal In Washington State?
10 of the Wackiest Washington State Laws You Won’t Believe
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
6 Common Washington State Laws I’m Sure You Break on a Daily Basis
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals