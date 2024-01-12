Quaker Oats Product Recall Expands &#8211; What You Need to Know

Quaker Oats Product Recall Expands – What You Need to Know

Getty Images Tim Boyle-Canva

The Quaker Oats Company has announced an expansion of a previous recall to include more cereals bars, and snacks. There's a possibility of Salmonella contamination in the recalled products.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The products are sold throughout the 50 United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, and Saipan. You're advised to check your pantry for any of the products listed below and dispose of them.

In December Quaker Oats recalled more than 40 of its granola bar and cereal products. Today the recall includes:

Consumers with any product listed above can contact Quaker Consumer Relations (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Mon.-Fri.) at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.quakergranolarecall.com for additional information or product reimbursement.

Note: This recall does NOT include the following products:

  • Quaker Oats
  • Quaker Instant Oats
  • Quaker Grits
  • Quaker Oat Bran
  • Quaker Oat Flour
  • Quaker Rice Snacks

