One Mountain in Washington State Looks Like an Egyptian Pyramid

One Massive Mountain in Washington State Looks Like an Egyptian Pyramid

If you love a good road trip like I do, there are so many strange and new places to visit in Washington State, and one mysterious mountain that might have alien origins might be worth visiting.



Photo by Jeremy Bishop on Unsplash

The Great Pyramids are amazing to see and are perfect for the engineering of the time they were built - some have speculated that aliens built them and not Egyptian slaves, as history writes.

It would be neat for the alien connection in Washington State, but highly unlikely for Tum Tum Mountain, which does resemble a pyramid at its summit.

Discover Tum Tum Mountain: Washington's Hidden Pyramid Wonder

By Seattle Skier - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=77121423

Tum Tum Mountain is a cool volcano mountain located in Clark County and only 19 miles away from a more famous volcano, Mount St. Helens.

Tum Tum Mountain is one of the youngest volcanoes in the Cascade Mountain range.

Its unique look was caused by flowing lava 40 million years ago, and the mountain has been heavily logged by multiple logging companies through the years.

Is That an Egyptian Pyramid? Unveiling Tum Tum Mountain in Washington State

So, as much as I wanted an alien connection, it looks Mother Nature had more to do with its looks than flying saucers.

If you are hitting the road this summer, Tum Tum Mountain should be on your road trip list - its unique look is worth checking out, and you don't have to worry about getting abducted by aliens.

