Sweet Pasco Puppy Rey is Looking for His Forever Home – Can You Help?

It's a Wet Nose Wednesday, and our friends from Pet Overpopulation Prevention stopped by with the cutest puppy up for adoption.

Say hello to Rey!

This adorable litter is made up of four boys (Diamante, Dillon, Louie, and Rey) and one girl (Lucy).

They were born on December 10, 2025. They love to play, eat, sleep, and be around people. Their mom is a Dutch Shepherd, and their dad is Mr. Heinz 57.

What are they looking for in their new homes?

Someone with the time (and energy!) to put into training because dogs love learning and clear boundaries, as well as someone (or someones!) ready for puppy antics and fun adventures.

Rey is the last of the litter, and his shyness might be a reason he hasn't gone as quickly as his siblings. He's the sweetest, gentle giant, and really needs to find his forever home.

POPP is doing foster to adopt options: that’s where you and puppers make sure you’re a good fit for one another before signing on “the dotted line". It’s a win-win for everyone.

Just ask your adoption counselor about how this works. If you are interested in adopting this or another POPP dog, please complete their short adoption questionnaire found at: https://www.popptricities.org/adopt/adoption-questionnaire-canine/

