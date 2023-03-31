8 Pendleton Puppies That Survived I-84 Car Accident Ready To Be Adopted

8 Oregon Puppies That Survived I-84 Car Accident Ready To Be Adopted

Eight little puppies that survived a tragic accident on I-84 near Pendleton are ready to be adopted



A tragic accident could turn to happiness as puppies from an accident near Wildhorse Casino on I-84 on February 15 are now available for adoption. If you are looking for a forever friend, these cuties are now available for new homes.

Sadly the accident resulted in the passing of these puppies' owner but now you can open your heart to these little tykes.

Here is a look at who is available and a little bit about each puppy.

The eight puppies from the tragic car accident on I-84 are all ready to be adopted.

PAWS want to make sure that these puppies go to the best homes, that will take care of them forever.

Please apply at pendletonpaws.org/adoption and email the adoption application to pawspendleton@gmail.com

Let's turn tragedy into happiness.