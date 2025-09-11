Cougar Fans Can Now Buy Beer & Wine Throughout Martin Stadium

Football season is here, and we are loving it here in Washington State because it means that the WSU Cougars are back in action at Martin Stadium in Pullman.

WSU Football Games Just Got More Spirited with Beer & Wine Sales

The cool thing is, fans are going to love some changes that the college is enacting this season during the football games.

If you didn't know it, here's what is going on: Washington State University has announced that beer and wine will now be sold in more areas of Martin Stadium during Cougar football games.

Cheers, Cougs! Martin Stadium Adds 16 New Alcohol Points of Sale

In the past, alcohol sales were limited mostly to club seats and suites, but starting this season, fans will find 16 new points of sale located throughout the general concourse.

The one big exception? The student section. University officials made it clear that alcohol won’t be available in or near that area.

In a posting from cougcenter.com, WSU says the change is all about improving the game-day experience for Cougar fans.

With more sales locations, lines should move faster, and the hope is that fans will spend less time waiting for refreshments and more time cheering on the team.

Of course, the update comes with built-in safeguards. Fans will need to show ID, there will be limits on the number of drinks per purchase, and trained staff will be on hand to make sure sales stay responsible.

But if you are a Cougar fan going to a game this season, hopefully, these new changes will make you happy on Game Day.

Go Cougs!

