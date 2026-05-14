This Washington Waterfront Is Now One of America’s Hottest Proposal Spots

A new survey reveals the #1 spot to propose to the love of your life in Washington State.

Romance Rules in Washington as Puget Sound Makes National Proposal List

In that once-in-a-lifetime moment, you want that perfect spot to say "I Do," and you'll be surprised by some of the top spots in the nation to propose.

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Planning the Perfect Proposal? Experts Say Puget Sound Is a Top Choice

The travel experts at Boat Booker did a nationwide search for the best places to get down on one knee, and here's what they discovered.

Monterey Bay, California, holds the #1 spot with the most proposals in the nation.

Other coveted places include Lake Havasu, Arizona, and Big Bear Lake in California.

READ MORE: 12 Best Places To Have A Picnic in The Tri-Cities

The #1 spot for Washington State is the Puget Sound.

The list was compiled by evaluating both visual popularity and real-life satisfaction through the analysis of Instagram hashtag volume, TikTok hashtag volume, and average Google Maps user ratings.

There are lots of gorgeous places to propose in Washington State, but the overall #1 spot in the state is the Puget Sound.

Where did you propose? Feel free to leave some locations in the comments below, and you never know, we might use those locations in a future article.