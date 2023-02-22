Washington Woman Accused of Stealing $300,000 From Prosser VFW

A 39-year-old woman is accused of taking money from the Prosser VFW.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Washington State Gambling Commission, Sara Lee Moon was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail on 4 counts of first-degree theft.

In February 2022, agents performed an inspection of gambling records at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #3207 (VFW) on Wine Country Road. After an extensive criminal investigation, Moon was identified as the theft suspect.

Moon started working as a Gambling Manager at the VFW in June 2019. Investigators discovered over $300,000 were missing from the VFW gambling and bar accounts. They also discovered some of the funds had been put into personal financial accounts owned by Moon. The series of thefts were traced back to 2019. Moon used her position of trust, confidence, and fiduciary responsibility to facilitate the commission of the crimes.

You can read the entire Washington State Gambling Commission press release here.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.