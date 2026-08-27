Prosser Police Ask Public to Help Identify Truck in Animal Abandonment Case

As you know, we folks at the radio station are huge animal lovers, so seeing this posting is disturbing, but we need to get the message out there.

Prosser Police Seeking Owner of Truck Linked to Animal Abandonment Investigation

The City of Prosser posted that they are looking for suspects in an animal abandonment situation.

Get our free mobile app

Witnesses Sought After Animal Abandonment Near Crawford Park

Hopefully you can help.

Prosser Police is asking for the public's help in identifying the owner of a vehicle associated with an animal abandonment investigation. The incident occurred near Crawford Park and Sheridan Avenue on Sunday, August 23, 2026, between approximately 8:45 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.

credit: prosser police department credit: prosser police department

READ MORE: Meet Kylo, He's Up For Adoption From Friends At POPP

The picture above is NOT the actual vehicle that Prosser Police are looking for, but an example.

The vehicle is described as:

- 2020 or newer Chevrolet Silverado 1500 or 2500

- Extended cab - Dark burgundy or maroon truck

It's a long shot for the Prosser Police, but if you saw anything or have any information that could help the case, contact Community Service Officer Vanessa Hunsaker at (509) 786-8211 or vhunsaker@ci.prosser.wa.us

Let's see if we can help resolve this situation and support the Prosser Police Department's investigation.