Prosser Police Warn NOT to Approach Suspect Wanted in Shooting

Prosser Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting.

Get our free mobile app

Police are searching for Emmanuel Munoz. The suspect has a warrant for his arrest in connection to the shooting on January 18th which left another man injured.

Munoz was last seen driving a 2017 blue Subaru WRX with Washington license plate number BHJ8915. If you see Munoz, do NOT approach him. He's considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Munoz is asked to contact the Prosser Police Department at 509-786-2112. You can submit information online at crimetips@ci.prosser.wa.us.

Read more from the Prosser Police Department's Facebook Post below.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)