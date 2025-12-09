Robbery at Prosser Rest Area Leads to Local Man’s Arrest
Prosser Police have arrested a 45-year old man for alleged robbery and theft.
On Monday, Police Officers were dispatched to the Prosser Rest Area, at 19 merlot Drive for a reported robbery and assault.
A male victim reported he had arranged to meet the man at the rest area for a Facebook Marketplace transaction. When the victim met with the man, another individual arrived in a separate vehicle and assaulted the victim.
Both Suspects Stole Items From the Victim, and Fled in Their Vehicles.
Detectives with the Benton County Sheriff's Office Pro-Act Team offered assistance to Police. Using technology from the Flock camera system, the 45-year old suspect was located at a residence on Old Inland Empire Road in Whitstran. The suspect taken into custody and booked into the Benton County Jail for:
• Robbery 1st Degree
• Theft 2nd Degree
Search warrants were served on the suspect's residence and his vehicle was seized and impounded.
Police say the victim knew the suspect and this was a targeted incident.
If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to contatct Officer Connolly at: dconnolly@ci.prosser.wa or by calling 509-628-0033.
