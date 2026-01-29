Benton County Sheriff’s Office Hunts for Suspect After Prosser Hit-and-Run

A late-night rollover accident has the Benton County Sheriff's Department looking for a hit-and-run suspect.

Prosser Community on Alert as Deputies Search for Hit-and-Run Suspect

In a Facebook posting, BCSO deputies were called to a rollover accident at 11:06 p.m. last night at the intersection of CR 12 and W. Johnson Rd. in Prosser.

Hit-and-Run Investigation Ongoing in Prosser, Deputies Say

A Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on CR12 when an unidentified Honda Passenger car went through a stop sign at W Johnson Rd and collided with the Explorer.

The at-fault Honda then continued westbound on CR12 without stopping to assist or identify

The vehicle was described as a passenger car by the Explorer occupants and the “H” emblem and piece of silver body work left behind, leaves Deputies to assume it’s a Silver Honda passenger car with heavy front end damage.

Deputies searched the area but were unable to find the suspect or the car, so they are seeking assistance from the public.

Luckily, the driver of the Ford was ok with minor injuries.

If you or someone you know has information about this suspect vehicle, please call non-emergency dispatch (509-628-0333) and refer to the case number BCSO26002641