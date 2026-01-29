Benton County Sheriff’s Office Hunts for Suspect After Prosser Hit-and-Run

Benton County Sheriff’s Office Hunts for Suspect After Prosser Hit-and-Run

Benton County Sheriff Via Facebook

A late-night rollover accident has the Benton County Sheriff's Department looking for a hit-and-run suspect.

Prosser Community on Alert as Deputies Search for Hit-and-Run Suspect

In a Facebook posting, BCSO deputies were called to a rollover accident at 11:06 p.m. last night at the intersection of CR 12 and W. Johnson Rd. in Prosser.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Hit-and-Run Investigation Ongoing in Prosser, Deputies Say

A Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on CR12 when an unidentified Honda Passenger car went through a stop sign at W Johnson Rd and collided with the Explorer.

The at-fault Honda then continued westbound on CR12 without stopping to assist or identify

Benton County Sheriff Via Facebook
loading...

The vehicle was described as a passenger car by the Explorer occupants and the “H” emblem and piece of silver body work left behind, leaves Deputies to assume it’s a Silver Honda passenger car with heavy front end damage.

READ MORE: Popular Outdoor Store Closing In Walla Walla 

BCSO via Facebook
loading...

Deputies searched the area but were unable to find the suspect or the car, so they are seeking assistance from the public.

Luckily, the driver of the Ford was ok with minor injuries.

If you or someone you know has information about this suspect vehicle, please call non-emergency dispatch (509-628-0333) and refer to the case number BCSO26002641

Follow Us on Nextdoor

Major Retail Closures in Washington State: 7 Stores We’ll Miss

These seven stores were HUGE in our lives growing up in Washington State, and now several are no longer open - do you recall shopping at any of these retail giants in the Evergreen state?

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Categories: Tri-Cities News