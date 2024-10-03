Prepare Now with Flu/Cold Survival Kits
After spending the past several days down with high fever, headache, nausea, runny nose and cough I've decided I want to be better prepared when illness hits.
How do you know if you have COVID?
I came home from a trip to NY with a bad case of COVID. I of course was nearly out of kleenex, had no food in the house, no pain reliever of any kind. And No COVID test kits.
Luckly, a friend dropped off a COVID Test Kit off for me and I ordered groceries from Walmart. My son Nick sent cold remedies from Door Dash to me. So thanks to friends and family I was able to get through it.
I admittedly was completely ill-prepared for being sick. I now know I want to do all I can to prepare for flu season and having items on hand to help ease the effects is not a bad idea. So I began wondering just what I should put in a Flu Survival Kit.
After finding an article online I got the shortlist here:
Here’s a short list from flu experts of what you may need to treat the most common flu symptoms: fever, headache, cough, muscle aches, sore throat, and runny or stuffy nose.
- Fever and pain relievers
- Cough syrups and drops
- Nasal sprays
- Decongestants
- Thermometer
- Fluids
- Tissues
These are some basics. You may want to add some homeopathic remedies or whatever you personally want when you're sick if you make a kit.
I also think I would add some N95 masks to the list in case you need to buy gas or go to a store after your initial symptoms are gone. And maybe a good book and some frozen food that is easy to cook.
What foods are best frozen?
I read the latest regulations, which said to take social distancing precautions for five days after symptoms are gone. This means masking and keeping a distance from others when possible, using proper ventilation, etc.
I sure hate being sick. So I hope we all do what we can to not spread illness.
