Prepare Now with Flu/Cold Survival Kits

After spending the past several days down with high fever, headache, nausea, runny nose and cough I've decided I want to be better prepared when illness hits.

How do you know if you have COVID?

I came home from a trip to NY with a bad case of COVID. I of course was nearly out of kleenex, had no food in the house, no pain reliever of any kind. And No COVID test kits.

Luckly, a friend dropped off a COVID Test Kit off for me and I ordered groceries from Walmart. My son Nick sent cold remedies from Door Dash to me. So thanks to friends and family I was able to get through it.

Get our free mobile app

I admittedly was completely ill-prepared for being sick. I now know I want to do all I can to prepare for flu season and having items on hand to help ease the effects is not a bad idea. So I began wondering just what I should put in a Flu Survival Kit.

After finding an article online I got the shortlist here:

Here’s a short list from flu experts of what you may need to treat the most common flu symptoms: fever, headache, cough, muscle aches, sore throat, and runny or stuffy nose.

Fever and pain relievers



Cough syrups and drops



Nasal sprays



Decongestants



Thermometer



Fluids



Tissues

These are some basics. You may want to add some homeopathic remedies or whatever you personally want when you're sick if you make a kit.

I also think I would add some N95 masks to the list in case you need to buy gas or go to a store after your initial symptoms are gone. And maybe a good book and some frozen food that is easy to cook.

What foods are best frozen?

I read the latest regulations, which said to take social distancing precautions for five days after symptoms are gone. This means masking and keeping a distance from others when possible, using proper ventilation, etc.

I sure hate being sick. So I hope we all do what we can to not spread illness.

How do you get through cold and flu season Montrose Cold and flu season remedies Gallery Credit: Getty Images