What Kind of Fall Will Washington Have in 2025? Almanacs Reveal Predictions
It's hard to imagine that summer is almost over, and as we look towards the new school year, it looks like our long-range weather forecast for Washington will make for an unusual fall in our state.
When Does Fall 2025 Begin in Washington State?
My foster parents always had a copy of the Old Farmer's Almanac on the coffee table, and as a kid, I would thumb through it.
I'm always curious about the weather, and if you are curious about our fall weather, the almanac has a few predictions for you.
According to both the Farmers’ Almanac and the Old Farmer’s Almanac, it’s shaping up to be a season of wetter-than-usual conditions with some unseasonable warmth.
Should You Trust the Fall Forecast? Here's the Breakdown For Washington State
It might be a nice reprieve after the heat waves we've had here in the Columbia Basin.
The Farmers’ Almanac 2025 extended fall forecast for the Pacific Northwest (Zone 6) calls for “unsettled; showers” particularly around late October and Halloween. We might see a damp and blustery fall here in the Tri-Cities.
September and October will be warmer and wetter than normal overall. September: Avg. temp 63° (1° above normal); 1” rain (slightly below normal). A mostly sunny month with brief cool spells and light rain early and mid-month, then turning very warm late. October: Avg. temp 57° (2° above normal); 4.5” rain (1” above normal). Expect a mix of sunny and rainy periods, with mild to warm temperatures throughout.
This combination of above-average temperatures and increased precipitation could make for a muggy, storm-prone autumn.
As you do school shopping for your kids, you might grab an extra jacket for them just in case. The Farmers Almanac isn't 100% correct, but it does have a pretty good ratio of being right after all these years.
