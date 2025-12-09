Seattle-based INIU recalling portable chargers sold on Amazon after fires

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has a huge recall that you need to know about in Washington State.

Fire, Burn Risk Prompts Nationwide Recall of Amazon-Sold INIU Chargers

It looks like 210,000 units of INIU 10,000 mAh portable power banks, model BI-B41, showing the INIU logo and a paw-print LED light on the front, have been recalled by Seattle-based INIU and sold by Amazon.

Here's what you need to know:

Only units with serial numbers 000G21, 000H21, 000I21, or 000L21 are included, and these power banks were sold on Amazon between August 2021 and April 2022

INIU and CPSC received 15 reports of the power banks overheating. Of those, 11 reports involved fires, which caused three minor burn injuries and more than $380,000 in property damage.

It's a pretty deadly recall that you should take seriously.

All you need to do is check the back of your unit (on the bottom of the case) and find the serial number. If it matches 000G21, 000H21, 000I21, or 000L21, your device is part of the recall.

There is a warning concerning these batteries, and you can't just throw them away in the trash.

You'll need to follow the instructions on INIU’s recall page or contact a local hazardous-waste collection center.

INIU is offering a refund or an Amazon gift card for affected devices.