Postage Stamp Prices Going Up Again in Washington State

I might be a dinosaur, but I remember the first stamp I bought as a kid cost me twenty cents.



Another Hike! What's New with Washington's Postage Rates?

My foster mom was big on thank you notes and letters, and it was an expectation that if I received a gift, the correct response was a thank you card or letter, so I had to come up with my twenty cents.

Times have changed and postage stamps are going up again and Washingtonians will have to prepare for another round of price increases.

Washington State's Postage Stamp Prices: Here We Go Again!

We had two USPS stamp price increases in 2024 alone. 68 cents in January 2024 and 73 cents in July of 2024.

So what's the new price going to be for a first-class postage stamp in 2025?

In July 2025, the first-class stamp will jump from 73 cents to 78 cents.

Still under $1.00, but stamps continue to rise in price.

Here's a breakdown of the proposed changes according to USPS.GOV

First-Class Mail Forever stamp: 73 cents to 78 cents.



Domestic postcard: 56 cents to 62 cents.



International postcard: $1.65 to $1.70.



First-Class Mail (metered 1 ounce): 69 cents to 74 cents.



International letter (1 ounce): $1.65 to $1.70.



Additional ounce price for single-piece letters: 28 cents to 29 cents.

I'm not sure how long these new rates will last, but just be prepared in July for these USPS rates to go into effect.

You can read more details about the stamp price increases here.

