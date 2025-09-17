Brew Battle: Portland Outpours Seattle as Nation’s Coffee Capital

Coffee is HUGE in the PNW. I was surprised when my wife and I went to Colorado for a wedding a few years ago and discovered that there WASN'T a coffee stand on every corner.

Seattle Outbrewed: Portland Grabs the Nation’s Coffee Crown

Seattle has long been considered the coffee capital of the world, but it looks like the Evergreen city has been nudged out by Portland in a new WalletHub survey.

As much as we love Seattle, it slides to 5th place in the nation as the top coffee place.

It's surprising to see Seattle slide, but Portland takes the crown in a new survey.

Here's what WalletHub's survey was based on:

WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 12 key indicators of a strong coffee culture. The data set ranges from coffee shops, coffee houses, and cafés per capita to the average price per pack of coffee.

From Pike Place to Second Place: Portland Beats Seattle in Coffee

Here are a few takeaways from the survey that I spotted:

Portland is packed with highly rated cafés, many scoring 4.5 stars or higher, that don’t break the bank. Portland ranks 8th in the nation for coffee shops per capita with free Wi-Fi, making it a hotspot for remote workers, students, and anyone who loves a cozy corner café. Portlanders don’t always rely on baristas. Nearly 24% own an electric grinder (11th in the U.S.), and about 27% have a single-cup or pod coffee maker, proving the city takes its at-home brewing seriously.

So we'll see in the next survey if Seattle can take back their #1 spot, but for now, Portland, Oregon, is wearing the coffee crown.

