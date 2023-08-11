Plan to Ride in Saturday’s World Naked Bike Ride in Portland, OR?

Are you planning to take part in the World Naked Bike Ride this Saturday?

Get our free mobile app

Portland's World Naked Bike Ride part of a worldwide protest against oil dependency. The event has been taking place in Portland every year since 2004, supporting body positivity.

The World Naked Bike Ride originated as a protest against society’s dependency on oil. Today, especially in Portland, Oregon, many people ride to promote cycling not only as a viable mode of transportation, but a form which should be celebrated!

2018 World Naked Bike Ride Getty Images loading...

Exactly where and what time will the ride happen?

This year’s event will start at Irving Park in Northeast Portland. (707 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR 97212) Cyclists will begin gathering at 7:30 pm with the ride set to start at sunset, at about 8:30 pm. The exact route isn't known until participants show up to the event.

Do you have to be naked and on a bike to participate?

Absolutely NOT. However, the motto of the event is, "as bare as you dare." Costumes are popular and encouraged. Of course, wearing socks and shoes would be comfortable, and a helmet is safe. If you don't have a bike, you're advised to secure a bicycle rental before the ride. All human-powered, non-motorized transportation is ok. Skateboards, roller skates, wheelchairs, and scooters are welcome. Some people have been known to jog the route.

Canva Canva loading...

No alcohol or inappropriate behavior is allowed.

Everyone can feel safe at this event. Streets are closed off to cars by Portland Police. Medical personnel and bicycle mechanics will be available for emergencies. If you have questions and want to know more, go here.

Compact HIde Out in the Woods of Oregon for a Perfect Getaway Stay in a modern cabin with vintage details. The cabin has one bedroom and bath. The property features a relaxing sauna. The compact space (600 sq. feet) has everything you need to survive the beautiful Oregon woods. The reviews are awesome, too.

Cozy, Captivating Mountain Retreat in Oregon Awaits You A rich, enjoyable experience is what you'll experience at this beautiful retreat in Oregon.