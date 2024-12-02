You Won’t Believe Which Oregon Town is the #3 Noisiest Place in America

So I was making my way through Wal-Mart yesterday and I'm not sure why but the noise was almost unbearable.



I'm not sure if it comes with age but back in the day, I could go to a club and have no issues with noise but now I'm one of those folks that would rather miss a great event to avoid the noise of it all.

It might surprise you to discover that one town in Oregon ranks as the third loudest place in the nation. I was surprised by the ranking as I've been at a Seattle Seahawks game where the noise was a record-breaker.

You don't beat the fans on the noise but according to a new ranking by preply.com which has Portland Oregon as one of the loudest places in America.

So how did Portland get to the top of the list?

According to the website:

Preply.com surveyed Americans across the U.S. to find which cities and states have the loudest talkers. They asked which loud activities people are guilty of doing in public, which activities they find annoying, where people are the loudest, and more.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

To determine a score for each state and city, they assigned points to answers that reflected loud activities taking place in that location. Preply then averaged residents’ scores in each state and city to find the average score by location. Finally, they adjusted the scores on a scale of 0 to 100, with 100 representing the highest loudness score available.

Places like the bar ranked as the #1 loudest places for people. Grocery stores and public transportation as some of the loudest places that also made the survey.

Surprisingly, Seattle ranked 9th as the quietest city in the nation.

I was surprised by some of the other rankings, you can read the complete survey here.

