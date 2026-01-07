Weird Laws: Portland’s Leaf Blower Ban Starts This Year

One of Oregon's weirdest laws will take effect in January 2026, and it might be one that'll make you shake your head.

Portland Cracks Down on Gas Leaf Blowers

The City of Portland is cracking down on gas-powered leaf blowers.

The goal of the city is to eventually ban all gas leaf blowers within the city limits by January 1st, 2028.

Get our free mobile app

Starting January 2026, here's what you need to know about the new law that'll frustrate some homeowners.

According to Portland.gov, gas-powered leaf blowers may not be operated from Jan. 1 through Sept. 30 on any public or private property within Portland, with limited exceptions only for inclement weather as defined by the City Administrator.

Gas Leaf Blowers on the Way Out in Portland

Gas blowers are still permitted from October 1 to December 31 during 2026 and 2027 to account for the heavier “wet leaf” season when electric models historically haven’t been seen as effective.

READ MORE: 6 Common Washington State Laws You Break Daily

After January 1st, 2028, no gas-powered leaf blowers will be allowed to be used in the city limits of Portland.

Portland’s code establishes escalating penalties for violations:

• 1st violation: warning

• 2nd: ~$250 civil penalty

• 3rd: ~$500

• 4th & subsequent: ~$1,000 per day — each day in violation counts separately.

So you can see there are some hefty fines if you don't follow this new law in Portland.

You can read more about the new gas-powered leaf blower ban here.