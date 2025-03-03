Porter's BBQ Announces Closure of Pasco Location - Get In By March 16th 2025

One of our favorite eateries in Tri-Cities, Washington, will be shutting down its location in Pasco on March 16th.



In a recent posting from Facebook from Porter's Real Barbeque, their Pasco restaurant, located on Sandifur Road 68, will be closing down for good. No worries, if you are fan of Porter's BBQ, their other locations will stay open.

What's going on you ask? Porter's has renewed their leases on their Kennewick store and their Richland and Spokane locations will remain unchanged.

So breathe easy Porter's BBQ fans, you'll still be able to get that yummy brisket here in the Kennewick, Richland and Spokane locations.

You can still help them out at the Pasco location by saying goodbye. The Pasco location will stay open until March 16th, so get in while you can and say goodbye. You can read more details about the closure below:

