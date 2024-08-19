Port Townsend #1 Coolest Small Town in Washington

What do you think makes a town "Cool" The architecture perhaps? Maybe the restaurants? Downtown design and vibe? Isn't it interesting how you can drive through a town and instantly like it or dislike it?

Get our free mobile app

Cool Towns in Washington State

I'm all about "Vibe" I can tell right away if I like a town or not. I've always thought Walla Walla is a cool town. I like the vibe there.

I love taking road trips and stopping off at whatever town seems interesting to me. In 2023 Port Townsend was named "Coolest town in Washington" and it's no wonder.

The town is located on the Olympic Peninsula, making it a popular destination for outdoor activities like hiking, fishing, and kayaking.

Port Townsend is home to Fort Worden State Park, a former military installation that is now a popular recreational area.

According to seattlereafined.com, the Palace Hotel hosts a few permanent guests who come out at night to mingle with the living - the most famous story is the Lady in Blue.

Interesting and unique things about Washington State

For me, a cool town means some local venues that provide interesting entertainment. Nothing cooler to me, than walking around a town and hearing live music coming from the street corners or open-air venues.

It reminds me of growing up in Santa Cruz, where you could always find a live musician on the street corner or in the corner of some venue with an acoustic guitar making the day come alive with sweet sounds. Art also makes a town cool in my opinion. I love to see murals from local artists on walls and fixtures. History and cultural exhibits also seem to add so much flavor to a downtown area.

I love a place that feels like people care about their town. I like it to be clean and aesthetically pleasing to look at and yes, if it has interesting and unique places to dine that helps too!

Photos From the Rimrock Retreat Fire, Yakima County, Washington! These pictures, courtesy of Brian Siekawitch, give a brief but impactful look at the front lines, including the preventative steps being taken by the fire crews and some of the devastation the fire has caused. Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!