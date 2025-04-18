Popular Tri-Cities Tasting Room Closing Its Doors April 26th

One of the Tri-Cities' beloved tasting rooms is shutting down on April 26th.



Sip, Savor, Say Goodbye: Wicked D's Tasting Room Closes April 26th

I've enjoyed their libations and food for years, but it looks like D's Wicked Cider House in Kennewick is closing its doors.

In a posting on their Facebook, D's Wicked Cider House posted the surprising announcement:

It's with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of our facilities at 11 p.m. on Saturday April 26, 2025. We will be opened our normal days and business hours, aside from being closed on Easter, until the 26th. Come in and say goodbye, get a pint, a growler, or even a last nacho. Many thanks to you all for your love and support for this past decade. Cheers from the d's family!

Last Call: Wicked D's Tasting Room Bids Farewell on April 26th

It's a bummer to see another beloved business close in the Tri-Cities, but if you're a fan of D's Wicked Cider House, get in for their final week and reminisce and enjoy some good eats and brews before they are gone.