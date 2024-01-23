Popular Pepsi Items Being Pulled From Shelves in Washington State

What Pepsi Products Are Being Discontinued In Washington State In 2024?

If you know anything about me, you know I'm a huge Pepsi fan and will seek out restaurants that serve Pepsi. I always ask the server if they have Coke or Pepsi products. If it's Coke, I take a Sprite.



Do You Recall Pepsi Free or TAB Cola? Take A Walk Down Memory Lane

No offense Coke, I still love ya.

It does appear that a popular Pepsi product is being discontinued and some fans of the product will be a little upset.

If you are a fan of the Mountain Dew line of energy drinks MTN Dew Energy, you are going to be a little disappointed as the line of drinks is going away.

In an article from thestreet.com, the MTN Dew Energy line is coming to a close and Pepsi-Co posted this announcement on their Rock Star Energy site:

"After careful consideration, we will be discontinuing MTN Dew Energy. We are incredibly grateful for your support. Fear not, Rockstar has your back for your energy needs. Find your flavor today,"

As the adage says, all good things come to an end at some point. It does appear that Pepsi is pushing the MTN Dew Energy fans to try their other energy drink product: Rockstar.

It got me thinking of all of the other products we once had. Do you remember Pepsi Free or Tab Cola? How About the Big N Tasty from Mcdonald's?

Maybe there will be an outpouring of support and Pepsi will have to revive the line or maybe MTN Dew Energy will do what most discontinued products do and become a faint memory for the rest of us.