If you have working air conditioning that keeps your bedroom cool at night, you are one of the lucky ones!

Keeping the whole house cool in triple-digit temperatures can be difficult. Many Tri-Citians don't have properly working air conditioning.

Check on your elderly neighbors in extreme temperatures

Extreme high temperatures are currently affecting many states. We have triple digits expected again here in the Tri-Cities.

Beyond the potentially life-threatening risks such as heat exhaustion and dehydration, the oppressive heat has had a major effect on Washingtonians’ sleep quality.

According to a survey by Amerisleep, the relentless heat has significantly disrupted sleep patterns.

What are the signs of heat exhaustion?

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale, and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting (passing out)

I have nights where I am re-arranging AC portable units and fans, trying to get some relief from the hot stuffy bedroom at night.

We all know how important good sleep is. I find it difficult to function adequately without a good night's sleep.

If you are desperate, (I've been there) try taking a plastic soda bottle or something you can freeze water in, and put it in bed with you but away from your skin with a sheet in between. Putting a cooling pad under my head at night helps.

I try to remember how much I love the warm summer nights and leaving windows open or sitting on my patio in the summer, because before we know it, the weather will change.

Fall will be here soon and we will be missing summer! I'm trying to appreciate the good things that come with summer, like swimming in the river, boating, or cooling off in my pool (and when I say pool I mean my horse water trough that I purchased from Ranch & Home.) I seriously love it!

