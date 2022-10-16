Pooch And Pal Walk in Richland Raises Funds For POPP

Pet Overpopulation Prevention's Pooch and Pal 5K run and walk was held Saturday at Columbia Point Marina in Richland.

Get our free mobile app

Patti Banner Patti Banner loading...

There was puppy painting and several vendor booths, including Nothing Bundt Cakes and Starbucks.

POPP Facebook POPP Facebook loading...

The Nail Place was also there and donated proceeds to POPP.

Patti Banner Patti Banner loading...

Along with DJ Rik Mikals providing music, there was a costume contest, as well. One woman dressed as a flight attendant while her pooch sported a "Sully" costume, as Captain Chesley Sullenberger.

All funds raised at the event help to prepare homeless pets for adoption. Pet Overpopulation Prevention is a Tri-Cities non-profit organization, providing subsidized spay and neuter services.

The purpose of POPP shall be to promote responsible pet ownership by educating the public regarding spaying and neutering their pets, spay/neuter assistance, and providing various methods of caring for and finding homes for feral, abandoned and/or homeless pets.

POPP is always looking for volunteers. In fact, fostering is a great way to get involved.

Responsibilities as a foster:

• Provide basic needs and appropriate care for animals

• Assist with the mental and physical growth of an animal

• Teach an animal basic commands and how to be a loving and well-behaved pet

• Follow the guidelines of the YHS Foster Program Requirements to foster:

• Be at least 18 years old

• Own your home or have your landlords approval to foster

• Submit a Foster Application: Canine Foster Application, Feline Foster Application

• Schedule and attend a Foster Training

You can read more about the Pooch And Pal event from our KEPR news partners here.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions: Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: