Pooch And Pal Walk in Richland Raises Funds For POPP
Pet Overpopulation Prevention's Pooch and Pal 5K run and walk was held Saturday at Columbia Point Marina in Richland.
There was puppy painting and several vendor booths, including Nothing Bundt Cakes and Starbucks.
The Nail Place was also there and donated proceeds to POPP.
Along with DJ Rik Mikals providing music, there was a costume contest, as well. One woman dressed as a flight attendant while her pooch sported a "Sully" costume, as Captain Chesley Sullenberger.
All funds raised at the event help to prepare homeless pets for adoption. Pet Overpopulation Prevention is a Tri-Cities non-profit organization, providing subsidized spay and neuter services.
The purpose of POPP shall be to promote responsible pet ownership by educating the public regarding spaying and neutering their pets, spay/neuter assistance, and providing various methods of caring for and finding homes for feral, abandoned and/or homeless pets.
POPP is always looking for volunteers. In fact, fostering is a great way to get involved.
You can read more about the Pooch And Pal event from our KEPR news partners here.