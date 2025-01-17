What the Polar Vortex Means for Washington State Weather

A polar vortex is set to hit next week, dropping temperatures in 48 states well below their average for January.



According to an article on Yahoo.com, a cold snap will bring temperatures to the Plains and the Southeast that could reach 45 degrees below their normal January averages.

So what does that mean for Washington State?

In the Tri-Cities, it's been a mild winter unlike I've seen in years but a cold snap could be on the way next week.

Here's a look at our next seven days for the Columbia Basin:

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Sunny skies and chilly temperatures with a high near 33°F.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with a low around 22°F.

Tuesday: Expect partly sunny skies with a high near 32°F.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low dipping to around 23°F.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer, with a high near 35°F.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a low near 24°F.

Thursday: Sunny and slightly milder, with a high near 38°F.

We've been enjoying those 40-degree days, but a dip into the 30s and 20s isn't much different for us here in Washington State during the winter.

The crux of the Polar Vortex will be east of the Rockies and there will be some relief during the mid-week but the start of the week will bring that polar vortex through the rest of the 48 states with considerable notice.

You can read more about the portal vortex here.

