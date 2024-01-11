Tri-Cities’ Popular Polar Plunge Postponed Due to Snow and Cold Temps

Freezing cold temperatures and snow have forced organizers of the annual Tri-Cities Polar Plunge for Special Olympics to postpone the event. Originally scheduled for this Saturday, January 13th, it will now be on March 16th.

Get our free mobile app

The postponed 2024 Polar Plunge means you can still register to take part in the event in March. You can sign up individually or as a team. Costumes are encouraged.

Arc of Tri-Cities Arc of Tri-Cities loading...

The Arc of Tri-Cities would love for you to freeze with them and join their team. All money raised for the Arc of Tri-Cities team will stay local.

Any amount you can contribute will help our team climb the leaderboard as we strive to be crowned the Top Fundraising Team! Most importantly, your generous donation helps further the mission of Special Olympics Washington as they transform the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities on and off the playing field.

The 2024 Polar Plunge will be held on Saturday, March 16th at Columbia Point Marina Park at 660 Columbia Point Drive in Richland.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The planned agenda for the 2024 Tri-Cities Polar Plunge will go as follows:

Registration starts at 9 am.

10-10:30 am Food trucks open

11:15 am Costume contest begins

11:30 am Program begins

12 pm Plunges and hot tub dips take place

Special Olympics Washington is dedicated to changing the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll