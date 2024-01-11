Tri-Cities’ Popular Polar Plunge Postponed Due to Snow and Cold Temps
Freezing cold temperatures and snow have forced organizers of the annual Tri-Cities Polar Plunge for Special Olympics to postpone the event. Originally scheduled for this Saturday, January 13th, it will now be on March 16th.
The postponed 2024 Polar Plunge means you can still register to take part in the event in March. You can sign up individually or as a team. Costumes are encouraged.
The Arc of Tri-Cities would love for you to freeze with them and join their team. All money raised for the Arc of Tri-Cities team will stay local.
Any amount you can contribute will help our team climb the leaderboard as we strive to be crowned the Top Fundraising Team! Most importantly, your generous donation helps further the mission of Special Olympics Washington as they transform the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities on and off the playing field.
The 2024 Polar Plunge will be held on Saturday, March 16th at Columbia Point Marina Park at 660 Columbia Point Drive in Richland.
The planned agenda for the 2024 Tri-Cities Polar Plunge will go as follows:
Registration starts at 9 am.
10-10:30 am Food trucks open
11:15 am Costume contest begins
11:30 am Program begins
12 pm Plunges and hot tub dips take place
Special Olympics Washington is dedicated to changing the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
