When Is the Best Time for Seattle Seahawks Fans To Buy Playoff Tickets?

When Is The Best Time To Buy Seattle Seahawks Playoff Tickets?

For many football fans, there’s nothing quite like being in the stadium for a Seattle Seahawks playoff game. The energy of the crowd is electric, and you can feel the excitement of every play—it’s a thrill you can’t get from watching on TV.

There Is A Calculated Time In Which You Can Buy NFL Playoff Tickets And Save

If you’re planning on attending a Seattle Seahawks playoff game, one of the most important decisions you’ll make is when to buy your tickets.

Let’s take a look at when is the best time to purchase your tickets:

According to financebuzz.com, there might be a perfect sweet spot to score your Seattle Seahawks playoff tickets and save yourself some money in the process.

If you're more of a risk-taker, then buying closer to game day could work out in your favor. There's always a chance that prices may drop due to lower demand or last-minute cancellations, giving you an opportunity to score big and save some money.

Financebuzz.com has done the legwork for you and after crunching the numbers has concluded that buying your NFL playoff ticket the day before the game could be the best time to buy your tickets.

Here is what the report said:

Similar to regular-season tickets, prices of resale tickets sold in last year’s postseason trended downward closer to game day. Because opponents are only known one week in advance for each round of the playoffs (excluding the Super Bowl), we looked at seven-day price movements — from the day final matchups are set, to game day.

On average, the cheapest time to buy a playoff ticket for an NFL game is the day before the game.

By round, those trends mostly continued, with one notable exception. Conference championship games were more inconsistent and actually trended up on the day of the game. This exception is a good example of why waiting until the last minute can still be a gamble for potential savings.

The report breaks it down and you can read more about their findings here.

No matter which way you choose to go about purchasing your NFL playoff tickets—early bird specials or waiting until the last minute—there are plenty of options available for fans looking for a great deal on quality seats.

