Spring in the Tr-Cities is a gardener's dream! Or so I've heard anyway. I haven't grown my own vegetables for years.

I remember it being a LOT of work when we had to help in the garden when I was a kid. I think I tried it a few times as a young adult and always felt overwhelmed by it.

Tri-Cities has a long growth season for a bountiful harvest

Growing your own food is by far much healthier, and at today's prices, it could also prove more economically feasible. I'm considering growing some vegetables this year so I've been doing a bit of research.

With the frost typically fading by mid-March, it's time to plan your garden for a thriving growing season.

Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned gardener, knowing what to plant and when can make all the difference.

According to Master Gardner's Site: You should start the season by planting cool-weather crops like peas, spinach, kale, and lettuce directly in the ground as early as March.

These hardy veggies thrive in cooler temperatures and can even tolerate a light frost.

Start your seedlings indoors now for warmer-temperature crops

For warmer-season crops like tomatoes, peppers, and eggplants, now is the time to start seeds indoors.

These plants need a head start to mature before transplanting outdoors in late April or early May when the soil warms up.

I like the idea of a raised bed! This could be a game changer when it comes to back strain.

Raised beds are also helpful when it comes to drainage.

Fill planting beds with nutrient-rich soil and create the perfect environment for plants to flourish.

To ensure a successful season, plan your garden layout carefully. Rotate crops to prevent soil depletion, and consider companion planting to naturally deter pests.

Keep an eye on watering-our climate means consistent moisture is key, especially during the hotter months.

I think with a little preparation and the right timing our gardens here in the Tri-Cities can yield a bounty of fresh, homegrown veggies!

Beaver Bark in Richland is a good source of information and supplies.

I'm excited to try it this year. Now, finding or building the right raised bed is the next task at hand. Let me know what you use if you've done this before!

Send me an app chat and let me know your thoughts and ideas.

