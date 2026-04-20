Not a Movie Scene: Plane Makes Safe Landing on Washington Roadway

Talk about a crazy sight over the weekend if you were driving along State Route 14 near Vancouver.

Small Plane Forces Emergency Landing on Eastbound SR 14

A small plane had to make an emergency landing (it looked like a scene out of a movie).

WSDOT Via Facebook WSDOT Via Facebook loading...

Get our free mobile app

Traffic Slows as Small Plane Taxis Down SR 14 in Vancouver

In a posting from the Washington State Department of Transportation, a small plane set down along State Route 14 near Vancouver.

Here are details about the incident:

Around 12:40 p.m. on April 18th, a small plane made an emergency landing on EB SR 14 at MP 2.4 in Vancouver and came to rest on the shoulder. The right lane was closed while emergency crews responded.

READ MORE: Does The Purple Fence Law Exist In Washington State?

Washington State Patrol Shortly after,conducted a rolling slowdown on EB SR 14 to allow the plane to taxi to the Evergreen Exit.

By 1:40 p.m., all lanes were reopened, and the plane continued towards Pearson Airport. No injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were involved.

WSDOT Via Facebook WSDOT Via Facebook loading...

Talk about a sight. Luckily, no injuries were reported, and talk about a great pilot who safely navigated his plane down to the highway. You can read more about the incident here.